From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths from Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State have purchased and presented nomination and expression of interest form to a member representing the constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos for re-election in 2023.

The youths who presented the form yesterday at Vwang community hall, after commissioning a motorized borehole donated by the lawmaker in Kuru, said they put their resources together to purchase the form because of the outstanding performance of the lawmaker.

The presentation witnessed a large turnout of youths across the constituency, including PDP stakeholders and leaders of various PDP groups from both Jos South and Jos East local government areas of Plateau state.

Chairman of PDP Stakeholders in Jos South Local Government Area, Da Dauda Vwang Dung who presented the expression of interest and nomination form on behalf of the youths and stakeholders of both Jos South and Jos East said the lawmaker had performed creditably well and deserved re-election for the second term.