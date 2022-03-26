From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths from Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State have purchased and presented nomination and expression of interest form to member representing the constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos for re-election in 2023.

The youths who presented the form yesterday at Vwang community hall, after commissioning a motorized borehole by the Lawmaker in Kuru, said they put up their resources together to purchased the form because of the outstanding performance of the lawmaker.

The presentation witnessed a large turnout of youths across the Federal constituency, including PDP stakeholders and leaders of various PDP groups from both Jos South and Jos East local government areas of Plateau state.

Chairman of PDP Stakeholders in Jos South Local Government Area, Da Dauda Vwang Dung who presented the expression of interest and nomination form on behalf of the youths and stakeholders of both Jos South and Jos East said the Lawmaker has performed credibly well and deserve reelection for the second term.

“We as stakeholders of the PDP in Jos South and Jos East today present to you this expression of interest and nomination form purchased for you by the various youth groups in the PDP from the Federal Constituency who contributed money and have picked form for you to go back for second term in the House of Representatives for because of your giants strides and good representation”.

Da Vwang Dung noted that in the past three years that the lawmaker has been in office, both Jos South and Jos East have witnessed tremendous development in areas of infrastructure, economic empowerment, Education and great performances in virtually other sectors.

The constituents who spoke during the presentation mostly youths and women advised the people of the two local government that made up the Federal Constituency, called for the re-election of the Federal Lawmaker.

Chairman of Jos East PDP ward chairmen Hon. Aliyu Itse noted that the various projects of the lawmaker which includes construction of schools, bridges, health care centres, provision of motorized boreholes, scholarship, securing of job opportunities and empowerment programmes amongst other has earn him to be re-elected for the second term.

The event again witness youths from Turu Federal ward donated to the lawmaker a campaign T-shirts, Caps and Banners under the auspices of “active PDP youth for Bagos”.

Hon. Bagos who was overwhelmed by the gesture by his constituents promised not to fail in his promised to live up to the expectation of the people.

“First time in office is usually a difficult one but a learning curve. I will make sure that what we have done in the first one year is tripled when we return to office”

‘It is our responsibility to work towards improving the living condition of our people and we will continue to identify with them no matter the circumstances.

‘By the grace of God, we will not disappoint you, I will always be accountable through good legislation and other that will address issues bothering the people”.

Bagos has also urged the people to remain firm and stand united in fighting insecurity and other menaces that will undermine the growth and development of society.

“We are expected to do more than what we have done in the past years and we are certain that our people are going to be united in 2023 for more dividends of democracy.”