He described the new project as another landmark infrastructure development, aimed to reduce travel time and erase traffic congestion within the environ.

Besides, the governor also revealed that apart two 10-car Talgo 330kmph speed trains the state recently acquired for its Red Line rail project, the state has again acquired another three set of trains for the Blue Line Rail as well.

Sanwo-Olu said :”We have committed substantial resources to the provision of quality road, waterways, and rail infrastructure to the people of Lagos and we have so far expended billions of Naira to modernize highways, upgrade our road infrastructure, complete projects inherited from the previous administration, and replace the lighting systems on our roads.

“We also initiated the construction of a 37 km track rail project which is steadily progressing, in addition to the complete overhaul of our water transportation system so that we can achieve an efficient and safe transport system that suits our megacity status and befits a 21st century economy.

“In order to further boost our integrated multi modal urban mass transportation system, we recently acquired two sets of 10-car-Talgo 330kmph trains for the Lagos Red Line rail project.

” The Talgo trains will make our transportation system more functional, open up the local economy and bring impactful succor and relief to commuters.

I am excited to inform you that since the inception of this administration almost three years ago, we have shown our commitment to the continued construction and maintenance of road infrastructure by completing, commissioning and handing over 65 road projects and several other improved junctions, while more than 50 others are at various stages of completion”.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye disclosed that the project would be completed in 20 months She said the total project length is three point eight nine kilometres, consisting 2, 829 metres road length with 276 metres Deck-on-Pile Bridge and 474 metres Mechanically Stabilized Earth Wall approach sections. Similarly, the governor also commissioned newly constructed Ikosi-I Sheri Local Council Development Area, ultra modern secretariat complex and the Ikosi Fruit Market Phase 1.

At the commissioning, the governor paid glowing tribute to the National leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who he described as the architect of modern Lagos.

He said without doggedness of Tinubu the idea of LCDA would not have became reality in Nigeria.