The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its 2021 convention is the beginning of its quest to rescue the country.

The chairman of the PDPNational Convention Organizing Committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, started this,on Saturday, while declaring open the PDP 2021 National Convention, holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Fintiri, who is also the governor of Adamawa State, said Nigerians still relish the 16 years, the PDP controlled the reins of power in the country.

The governor noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is “hell bent on railroading the country into multi-faceted recession in all fronts; from the economy to governance; national security to diplomacy…”

He added that there is no doubt that the country is “far better with PDP in power”, and that the citizens are already yearning for the return of the opposition party to power in 2023.

