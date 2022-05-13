From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Delta State High Court sitting in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state has granted an order restraining the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from stopping the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele from contesting election.

Emefiele is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for next year’s election.

Justice DC Maidoh granted the order on March 12, following an application filed on May 5.

The suit with number HCR/38/2022, has Nkwo Augustine Eddiego as applicant while the board of CBN and INEC are the defendants.

The applicant is seeking an interpretation and supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the provision of Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007 as amended.

The said Section 9 of CBN Act bars the governor and deputy governor of the apex bank from seeking political office.

Granting the order, the court held that the applicant complied with order 39 of court rules, adding that the applicant also deposed to an affidavit of urgency.

According to the court, the application at this stage has merit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted,” it held.

The court adjourned hearing on the Motion on Notice to May 25, 2022.

