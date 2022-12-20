From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has sacked the Chief Ralph Nwosu led leadership of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a judgment delivered Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako also nullified all actions taken so far by executives from August 21, 2022 to date.

Consequently, the Court affirmed the leadership of Sen. Patricia Akwashiki of the opposition party.

The party has been enmeshed in crisis as a faction loyal to Dumebi Kachikwu, the party presidential candidate and another loyal to Nwosu had been at war over the control of the party for some months now.

A faction loyal to the presidential candidate had announced the sack of Kachikwu as the party’s presidential candidate in August.

However, loyalists of the presidential candidate in retaliation also announced the appointment of Akwashiki as Caretaker chairman of the party.

They also inaugurated a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the Party ahead of the 2023 poll.

Reacting to the judgment, the ADC Presidential Candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, applauded the decision of the court descrbing it as a Christmas gift for the entire membership of the party.

Kachikwu noted that with the judgment, party members can now focus on rebuilding their party and taking their campaign to the Nigerian people.

In a statement he personally released, Kachikwu said: “Nwosu did everything possible to destroy our party and our collective ambitions all for personal gain. He and his management encouraged down ballot candidates to enter negotiations with other parties thus further strengthening the prevalent view that smaller parties are only in the race to negotiate payments with bigger parties.

This will never be the story of ADC going forward. We will exterminate this anti democratic cankerworm that almost destroyed our party and build a party that will be the pride of all Nigerians.



Change must start from within and this change has started within the ADC. I am sending a strong warning to APC, PDP and the Labour Party; ADC will not trade or negotiate any mandate. If you paid any money to anybody go and collect your money back.”

