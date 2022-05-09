From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The crisis rocking the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached a climaxed with an order of the Abuja division of the Federal Court restraining the party and Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) from conducting fresh congresses.

Justice Donatus Okorowo also directed parties in the litigation to maintain status quo ante bellum, that existed on April 29 pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Nwaekpo Livinus.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/600/2022, the claimant sue the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission over issues bordering on the outcome of the party congress in the state.

After listening to motion exparte moved and argued by counsel to the claimant, Nkemakolan Okoro, Justice Okorowo granted the interlocutory orders pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The court specifically directing parties in the matter to maintain status quo ante bellum, that existed on April 29, 2022, pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice.

The dispute over the leadership of the party in the state is currently before the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, where the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ebonyi state, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie is asking the appellate Court to set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court nullifying his nomination and election.

In addition, he has filed a motion asking the Federal High Court to stay the execution or give effect to its judgment pending the final determination of his appeal.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed had in his judgment in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1319/2021, delivered on Wednesday, held that Tochukwu Okorie was not validly nominated to contest election for the position of chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State.