By Fred Itua, Abuja

Despite the uncertainties posed by the yet-to-be-signed Electoral Amendment Bill, politicians are already perfecting moves to outdo each other ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The political atmosphere is already getting thick. At the national level, zoning is resounding with a loud bang. Subnational level actors are not left out of the scheming.

The moves are coming more than one year to the conduct of the 2023 general elections. For governors who are rounding off their tenures, the Senate, which now has the semblance of a retirement home for former state chief executives, will be their likely destination. For others, a ministerial appointment to keep them relevant won’t be a bad idea.

On the flip-side, senators and members of the House of Representatives, are gearing up to occupy the various Government Houses across the country. In Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Cross River, Katsina, Ekiti, among others, the rhythm is the same; federal lawmakers want to be governors.

The case of Cross River State, however stands out. The three senators from the state, who, incidentally, are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are at war over zoning which has existed in the serene state since 1999. The three PDP senators are Gershom Bassey (South), Sandy Onor (Central), and Jarigbe Agom (North).

The state sits on a tripod- South, Central and North. In 1999, Donald Duke from the South was governor. In 2007, Liyel Imoke from Central succeeded him. In 2015, Ben Ayade, the serving governor, took over. He hails from the Northern senatorial district of the state. Based on a gentleman arrangement within the PDP fold, stakeholders said the position should return to the Southern part of the state. However, Senators Agom and Onor, are opposed to the arrangement.

Onor is a first term senator and a vice chairman of a committee in the upper legislative chamber of the 9th National Assembly. Though a professor, he is seen by stakeholders in the state as a political lightweight, who should focus on his second term bid. Sources within the PDP fold in the state, have rumoured that the senator is relying on his close relationship with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to get the PDP ticket.

As for Agom, who just won a bitter legal tussle to get into the Senate, he hails from the same zone with Governor Ayade. Yet, he’s one of those vehemently opposed to zoning arrangement in the state. Whereas in 2015, he resisted every move to have the position zoned to another senatorial district and insisted on a governor from his area.

Bassey on the other hand, who many believe may clinch the ticket if the zoning arrangement is respected, is not relenting in his push to ensure that Calabar area gets the slot.

In a spirited argument, Senator Bassey noted: “Our forebears knew that it is only fairness that brings stability to a people; that is why they laid down an equitable and just road map in the Calabar-Ogoja Accord. They knew that it is only through equity and fairness that the people of Cross River can enjoy strength in their diversity and remain as one.

“It is still on these grounds of equity, fairness and good conscience that we stand today .

“Section 14(3) of the 1 999 Constitution clearly states the need for zoning and power rotation to ensure national cohesion in our nation, Nigeria.

“Article 7 (3) (c) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution provides for rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices.

“Article 20(iv) (e) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution also provides for the principle of federal character and rotation in nomination for election or appointment.

“The Nigerian Constitution, the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution and the All Progressives Congress Constitution all provide for equity and fairness in the nomination of candidates for election and appointment. Therefore, the continued rotation of the governorship seat to Cross River South Senatorial District by all political parties in Cross River State is the way forward in 2023.

“I therefore lend my full support to this Calabar Declaration and join the vast majority of Cross Riverians to support the rotation of governorship to the Southern Senatorial District come 2023. This is a symbol of the journey of love and brotherhood that is Cross River State.”

Similarly, a member representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Ntufam Eta Mbora also insisted that the current zoning arrangement in the state starts from the Southern senatorial district, as “Nigeria’s politics is not matured for just the issue of merit.”

Mbora said: “For me, it is a straight issue. We have agreed and I am very happy that the persons who were the architect of the zoning in the state are still very much in PDP. The likes of former Governors Liyel Imoke and Donald Duke and the majority of the voices that have kept the unity on the issues of zoning are all in PDP. We are starting our rotation from the South.

“There is a lot of voices reasoning that such is the proper thing to do. However, you can’t stop people who want to work for their personal interests. But what the majority believe is that if it should go the proper way, then the rotation should start from South again.”

Kicking against the existing zoning arrangement, Senator Agom said: “Some of those who fought against me and the zoning to Ogoja, are now crusaders of zoning. You all forgot that Ogoja never had an opportunity of producing a senator before I fought and emerged, against all odds. Anyone who wants to be governor of Cross River State in 2023, should get in to the field and prove his or her worth to the electorates.

“That includes even the North of Cross River State. Power is not donated to anyone or group. I am not an ethnic jingoist, but a crusader of good governance and effective representation. No one can have his cake and eat it. Let us get practical in the field.

“What if Senator Owan Enoh defeated Gov Ayade in 2019? What if Dr Etim Nyong defeated Imoke in 2007? Let’s tell ourselves the truth- it had always been by conquest, except in 2015, when Imoke had to go out of his way, to limit the aspirants for governorship to the North of the state, on the platform of PDP and other political parties followed that direction.”

Senator Onor’s key supporter, Ojong Agbor said consideration for the next governor of the state should be based on competence and not zoning. Agbor, who supports Onor, said: “In 1999, Donald Duke, who’s from the South contested against late Mr. Mark Ukpo of the All Peoples Party (APP) from the North. The same happened in 2003 and 2007 when Senator Liyel Imoke from central defeated oppositions from North and South to emerge governor.

“Assuming but not conceding that zoning should be applied over and above competence, hasn’t the governorship gone round the three senatorial zones?

“And since the three senatorial zones in the state have produced the governor, the most reasonable argument is that the next governor can come from any of the zones, excluding the North where the incumbent, Governor Ben Ayade, who will vacate office in 2023 hails from. By so doing, the zoning arrangement can begin from the zone that produces the governor in 2023.”

With the infighting within the PDP in the state and the refusal by some persons to cede the position to Cross River South, pundits are worried that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may produce the next governor in 2023.

