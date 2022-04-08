From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of primaries of various political parties for senatorial and House of Representatives seats in the 10th National Assembly, a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, have called for the reelection of 14 out of the 469 serving federal lawmakers .

The group under the aegis of Coalition of Media and Civil Sociey Organisations in Nigeria, made the call on Friday at a press briefing held at the Senate wing of the National Assembly.

According to the national co-ordinator of the group, Mr. Alex Enemanna, advocacy for re-election of the 14 serving federal lawmakers will be taken to their political parties before the conduct of primary elections slated for next month on the basis of right of first refusal as far as party tickets are concerned.

The 14 Federal Lawmakers as announced by the coalition are Senators Ali Ndume ( APC Borno South) , Orji Uzor Kalu ( APC Abia North), Smart Adeyemi ( APC Kogi West ) , James Manager ( PDP Delta South), Enyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP Abia South ), Abiodun Olujimi ( PDP Ekiti South), Sani Musa ( APC Niger East ) and Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Lagos West) .

Others are the Deputy Speaker , Hon Idris Wase ( APC Plateau State ), IHon Ndudi Elumelu ( PDP Delta State ), Hon Ado Doguwa ( APC Kano State ) , Hon Muktar Betara ( APC Borno State ) , Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha (APC Abia State ) and Hon Sergius Ogun ( PDP Edo State ) .

He explained that the advocacy is being done to avoid legislative brain drain , since the 14 lawmakers performed creditably well as far as legislative activism and development – driven legislations are concerned .

He said: “After a careful appraisal of the Ninth National Assembly, the coalition and its key partners have come to a conclusion, after careful perusal and fact finding, and in view of sustaining the culture of experience in legislation, that some legislators are deserving of commendation for being on the side of the people in the course of their national assignment both in the quality of motions and Bills they have sponsored, responsible oversight of their committes as well as initiating projects to make life worth living in their various constituencies.

“This is a cardinal decision of the coalition in order to avoid legislative brain drain for the overall benefits of the nation by sustaining experience, quality and capacity in the nation’s national assembly.

“This appraisal cuts across the political divides, ranking and non-ranking members and of course both chambers of the National Assembly.

“We shall after this press conference write to leadership of their various political parties at the ward, local government, state and national levels to accord these legislators the right of first refusal in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

“This is to ensure that we have our very bests and unbiased minds at our legislative Houses which is pivotal to a thriving democratic norm.”

When asked to explain how the 14 lawmakers were adjudged to be the best out of 469 federal lawmakers , the National Co – ordinator of the group said their findings were based on three months intensive and thorough research carried out across the 109 Senatorial Districts and 360 federal constituencies.