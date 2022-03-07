From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Consultative Front (NCF) a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), made up of Labour Unions, Trade Unions, Professional Groups, Youth Groups, Women Groups, Religious Organizations, Community Based Organizations among others has declared their support for the African Democratic Congress(ADC) as a 3rd force party after the All Progressives Congress(APC) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to produce next leaders of the country in 2023.

South east chairman of NCF, Dave Ezeigwe after a meeting with the various civil society organistions in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the weekend criticised the ruling party, APC and the PDP who he claimed are responsible for the present woes experienced by the Nigeria citizens.

He said, “Given the present situation of our failing dear Country – Nigeria, it is imperative for every patriotic Nigerian especially the professional bodies, Labour and Trade Unions, Artisans, Religious Leaders and Traditional Institutions to rise up to the challenges facing the Nigerian Nation today occasioned by the ruling All Progressive Congress and their cohort the Peoples Democratic Party which has mortgaged the lives of the present and forthcoming generations.

“It follows therefore, that given the surrounding circumstances in Nigeria today, the National Consultative Front as a pro-democracy group has decided to place a search light in other Political Parties especially the African Democratic Congress in order to Liberate Nigerians from the present comatose leadership represented by APC and PDP.

“The PDP and APC have respectively gathered enough money to enslave the masses around them deliberately without the proper education to empower the Nigeria masses to demand mandatory transparency and accountability from the government. This is what I call deprivation of Fundamental Human Rights of citizens by the PDP and ruling APC.

“On this note therefore, NCF of the SouthEast after deep consideration of opportunities in ADC do hereby adopt ADC as the vehicle and credible Party to salvage Nigeria in 2023 therefore formerly adopts the African Democratic Congress as the credible alternative and better option to deliver Nigeria from the present economic hardship which the Nigerian masses are going through.” Ezeigwe said.