From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP) has said raised the alarm over an alleged pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) by some highly placed politicians to deactivate Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from its server during the 2023 general elections.

The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who raised the alarm, on Wednesday, at a press briefing, in Abuja, also alleged that the INEC is also under pressure not to transmitte the results of the 2023 polls electronically.

Ugochinyere added that part of the plot include an alleged plan to force the INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, and some national commissioners out of office, in the event that they insist on BVAS and electronic transmission of results for the 2023 polls.

The CUPP spokesman said opposition political parties will resist any attempt to conduct the 2023 general elections without BVAS and electronic transmission of results. He added that the opposition party would also he heading to court over the issue, as well as petition the United Kingdom, United States of America ( USA), and other foreign missions about the alleged conspiracy to compromise next year’s general elections .

Ugochinyere noted that rather than arrest those, who allegedly compromised the voters register, officials of the electoral are been arrested.

“As parties, we say that arrest and public shaming of the perpetrators and their collaborators who perpetrated the voter registration fraud is non-negotiable. No matter the atmosphere, no matter who is involved, as leaders of the country’s political process and platforms, we have an equal stake and can’t be intimidated into silence.

“We will continue to act within the ambit of the law, but we are not going to run away or surrender to those who want to destroy what they did not build and what does not belong to them. We are ready for the election and will keep vigilance and not allow our electoral process to be derailed, “he stated.

Details soon…