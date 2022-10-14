From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Iyorchia Ayu and the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, must be replaced ahead of the 2023 polls, in the interest of the opposition party.

This is coming as the PDP Board of Trustees ( BoT) is engaged in crucial meeting, on Friday, over the crisis rocking the party. At the commencement of the meeting, the BoT chairman, Adolphus Wabara, charged party leaders to ready make sacrifices, so that the protracted crisis can be resolved.

However, Ugochinyere, in a statement, on Friday, said the way forward for the PDP is for Ayu and Anyanwu to vacate their offices immediately.

The CUPP spokesman, who is also PDP candidate for Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, said it is in the best interest of the opposition party for the national chairman to be replaced, especially as the presidential candidate is from the North.

According to him, “t he North could not hold about three key positions in the party, PDP is not a Northern Peoples Democratic Party nor Southern Peoples Democratic Party. We have to be just and united, to enable us to win at various levels in the coming 2023 general elections.”