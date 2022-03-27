By Omoniyi Salaudeen
Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has declared that those parading themselves as the nation’s ‘messiahs’ could not rescue the country from its present situation.
Instead, he called on the officials of the Federal Government to remain truthful to the people while discharging their duties to the country.
He also urged Nigerians choose wisely leaders who would lead the country in next year’s general elections.
Prophet Alao gave this advice on the sideline of a meeting of critical stakeholders of the church he convened recently.
He said: “What I have seen in this country is that those parading themselves as progressives in the nation lack the sincerity needed to deliver on their promises.
“The solution to the nation’s problems is a total restructuring of the country to the regionalism of the 1960s. We cannot continue like this in this country.”
He used the occasion to solicit support for the proposed Moses Orimolade University (MOU) at Omu-Aran, Kwara State.
