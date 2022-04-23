From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The former governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has declared his intention to recontest the Gombe North senatorial seat in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Dankwambo’s intention was announced by his senior special assistant, Alhaji Wada Abubakar Sadeeq shortly after leading a delegation to return his already purchased and filled nomination form to the Gombe State secretariate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday in Gombe.

Wada told Daily Sun that Dankwambo’s election bid was to salvage the senatorial district from poor representation in the country’s red chamber. He said expressed Dankwambo was disappointed with the type of representation his constituents are getting from the elites in the region.

He assured that Dankwambo who contested and lost the Senate seat to Sa’idu Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was coming to make a difference in the region.

He said, “we are now more prepared to battle for the seat and we are running for the good and development of the zone and to drive and influence the direction of governance and delivery of the dividends of democracy through constituency projects and others”.

“He has purchased the form, fill in all the needed information and returned it to the party and now we are waiting for the INEC’s restrictions on campaigns and politicking to be lifted to kickstart the journey properly. Dankwambo is well known and needs not to campaign to win an election in Gombe,” Wada said.

According to him, Dankwambo’s team has set up plans which would be unveiled very soon, “we are going to ensure a change in the way politics is being played in Gombe north and bring about a good representation. We all know Damkwambo and we know what he has done and can do to the education sector and others if elected”.

