From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some former leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State yesterday described the main opposition party in the state as a carcass.

The former opposition leaders who were officially received into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with thousands of their supporters at a mega rally in Asaba, said the APC in Delta has been on life support, and that they were the engine room before now, noting that the party was now dead and buried as a result of their exit.

Those who defected include former state chairman of APC, Cyril Ogodo; state publicity secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Sylvester Imonina; and former senatorial chairman of APC, Ben Onwuka.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Others were leaders of various APC support groups including Ovie Omo-Agege Solidarity Movement, G30 APC group led by Sylvester Ogbokuni; Leaders and Elders Council of APC Delta Central led by Sylvester Kohwo, among others.

But a founding leader of APC in the state and 2015 governorship candidate of the party, O’tega Emerhor, described the defectors as stomach politicians who had been financially induced to declare for the PDP, noting that the APC would not miss them.

Regardless, the defectors who spoke separately at the PDP rally said they were happy in their new party, insisting that with their exit from APC, the opposition was dead in Delta.

Ogodo, leader of the defectors, in his remarks said: “We have come here to collapse APC in Delta. The hand we used in building APC is the same hand we now use to scatter it today.”