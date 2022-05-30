From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the National Assembly and PDP Candidate in the Constituency, Hon. Engr. Solomon Bulus Maren has celebrated the emergence of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang as PDP Gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections.

He said the emergence of Barr. Mutfwang was not a surprised to Plateau people because of his competence, commitment and desire to work collectively with the people to reclaim the state from the inept leadership of the APC and rebuild it to the glory of God and humanity.

Hon. Maren in a congratulatory message signed by Zilla Luka Dares Kanang, said the choice of the delegates, who voted massively for Barr. Mutfwang represented the popular views of Plateau people across the three Senatorial Districts. "Following your emergence as the Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state, I heartily congratulate you for the confidence given to you by our dear party to forth rescue Plateau state. I appreciate the delegates for their peaceful conduct and firm to stand during the entire process.

“Indeed the democratic conduct of the primary election is a strong litmus test to the perceptions of Plateau voters as we approach 2023. At least, it has now been revealed how and where the card will swing by 2023.

“I encourage my party, the PDP to build on this spirit as the People who look on to us for a total annihilation of failure in our dear state and Nigeria as a whole.”

Maren encouraged Plateau people to participate actively in the ongoing INEC voter registration to obtain their PVCs to vote massively for Hon. Caleb Mutfwang to reclaim and rebuild Plateau to the glory of God and humanity for the “Time is Now! Arise and Unite to Rebuild Plateau.