Minister of Transport and Presidential Aspirant, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has taken his consultations for the 2023 Presidential primary to Delta State where the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State declared total support for his candidacy. Amaechi who met with the leadership of the APC and delegates in Asaba, Friday, urged delegates to vote for him for his competence and not just because he is from the South South. He also paid a visit to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien.

Speaking to the delegates, Amaechi said, “There are two essential elements that takes people to power, governance and infrastructure. If you combine this two, you create an economy. I am ready for you to run a referendum on my past activities. Governor for eight years, speaker for eight years, and Minister for seven years. Let anybody who says Amaechi should not be President ask ‘what is his capacity?’ As Minister for Transport, I was on this track, Warri-Itakpe rail line. When we came, there were bushes and trees on the track. And knowing that South South is part of Nigeria, I got the President to approve money, it wasn’t a loan, it was funded from the budget. Today, you can travel from Itakpe to Warri, Warri to Itakpe and then to Abuja.

“As Minister, I don’t think the Nigerian people will say I’m an absentee minister. I’m a Minister that is present almost all the time, because I know what it is to deliver to the people. I have that capacity to deliver. Vote for me because I have the capacity to turn Nigeria around, and when I get there, please hold me accountable.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Delta State APC, Omeni Sobotie thanked Amaechi for being instrumental to the resolution of all issues within the APC in Delta State and bringing them back together as one, adding that the party is going into the primaries as a united front.

“In our midst is a man who has the courage of a lion. When you have courage, you are in the majority. But for your courage sir, the South South would have been put to shame. We stand with you, we stand behind you. We have 88 statutory delegates here, by the time we add the adhoc delegates it will be 161. We want to assure you that all the votes will be cast in your favour,” the chairman said.