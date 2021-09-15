From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has warned members to give peace a chance or be ready to face the consequences of fomenting trouble. The party said it would no longer condone indiscipline ahead of the 2023 general elections, maintaining that all available legal and constitutional instrumentalities would be deployed against those who failed to retrace their steps. Publicity secretary of the state APC caretaker committee, Sylvester Imonina handed down the warning in statement made available on Wednesday. Imonina was reacting to the purported suspension of some leaders of the APC in Olomoro ward 06 of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state. Those purportedly suspended were Lucky Jerry Esigie, Vincentino Oberebe, Denis Ewhubare, Mrs. Hopelyn Ayu, Monday Oghorie, Samuel Idebe, Elo Eyere Azagba and Fred Isigba. But Imonina dissociated the state APC from what he described as the melodrama of political anarchists, saying that those who did the suspension were self styled executive members of the party in the ward who arrogated powers unto themselves.

Imonina said the purported suspension was “ludicrous, infantile, and shamefully issued by those who do not wish the party well in Isoko South Local Government Area. In fact, the authors are not known to the party as its executive in Olomoro Ward 06 in Isoko South.

“The party therefore urges its members to ignore those dissidents whose stock in trade is engaging in political war without end. Their antics and modus operandi have always been ‘what they cannot get, they destroy’.

“Delta APC shall continue to rise above those political angels of darkness.”

He said the Isoko South LGA working committee “led Vincent Egbogbo to put machineries in motion in line with the party’s constitution and try those who authored the ignoble statement and their sponsors if any, for their culpability or otherwise.

“The party wants to sounds a note of warning to those who are not ready to give peace a chance to have a rethink of their insidious actions.

“Otherwise, all available legal and constitutional instrumentalities of our great party shall be invoked against them.

“As the Party match towards 2023, indiscipline shall no longer be condoned by its leadership.”