From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An indigenous contractor in Delta State, Jon Oguma has denounced a group drumming support for his governorship ambition in 2023, saying that he has no interest in governing the oil rich state.

Oguma who is popularly referred to as the ‘Julius Berger of Delta State’ said he has not given anybody or group of people the mandate to embark on governorship campaign on his behalf.

The prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement, said his attention was drawn to the

activities of a group, ‘In God We Trust’ which claimed to be promoting him (Oguma), their principal for 2023.

“This group or the persons behind it are not known to me and do not have my blessing or mandate in whatever they are doing. Therefore, whatever they are doing is not on my behalf as I do not have governorship ambition.

“For the umpteenth time, I wish to state unequivocally that I have not given any group or persons the mandate to embark on governorship campaign on my behalf.

“I have never contested for any elective position since I started playing active politics in 1979 till date and I will not do so now. I have always been a party supporter, galvanising support for my party.

“Therefore, I wish to urge Deltans to please ignore these faceless persons behind this group as only God knows what these mischievous elements who are being sponsored by my distractors are up to.

“I wish to thank Deltans for their continued support for the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,” he stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.