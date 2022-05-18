Traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district,also known as Anioma have chosen Prince Ned Nwoko as their preferred candidate for the 2023 senate seat.

This is part of a communique issued at the weekend after deliberations by the Anioma kings at a meeting attended by over 40 traditional rulers at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba.

Addressing the press after the meeting ,chaired by the Asagba of Asaba ,Obi Professor Chike Edozien,the Vice Chairman of Delta North Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Abavo, ,King Uche Irenuwa and the Secretary of the council, Obi of Atuma-Iga kingdom, HRM Daniel Chukwuka Ogbodu said the royal fathers have unanimously given all support and prayers to Prince Ned Nwoko as their sole candidate,to emerge as Peoples’Democratic Party PDP flag bearer for the 2023 senate seat at the National Assembly.

The kings representing various communities in the 9 local government areas that make up Delta North said Prince Ned Nwoko has demonstrated admirable patriotism,commitment and passion for the peace,unity and development of Anioma land,Delta state and Nigeria as a nation.

The royal fathers said in the 15- point communique that they were convinced that Prince Ned Nwoko,as an illustrious son,had brought much pride and glory to Anioma people, especially with the establishment of the Sports university Idumuje -Ugboko, which was recently approved by the federal government and granted operational license by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as the first of its kind in Nigeria and sub Saharan Africa.

They noted that Nwoko,had also distinguished himself as foremost patron of public charities,granting scholarships to thousands of secondary and tertiary school students,promoter of culture and tourism through the famous Mount Ned Resort,Idumuje -Ugboko,founder of Africa Malaria eradication project,international lawyer and initiator,London-Paris Club loans refund which which helped to end Nigeria’s recession as well as Environmentalist being the first Nigerian/black African to undertake an expedition to South Pole,Antarctica.

The Anioma kings eulogized his passion for philanthropy,kindness in giving back to the society and benevolence to the less privileged,both old and young as well as high and low which is rare among wealthy people in Nigeria.

Recalling his sterling performance as member of House of Representatives between 1999-2003, they noted that Ned Nwoko initiated a record number of 22 bills for the good governance of Nigeria and also attracted major projects to Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

These they enumerated as “ Completion of the dualization of the Benin/Asaba expressway,construction of the Benin City bypass and the Onicha -Ugbo-Idumuje Ugboko- Ewohimi road and granting of license for the Asaba Airport as House Committee Chairman on Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority,building of Police Headquarters, Asaba and NTA station Asaba as well as provision of broadcast equipment to Delta Television,Asaba”

Others listed were”Electrification of eight rural communities in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency,expansion of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba and donation of Transformers to Federal College of Education Technical, Asaba as well as provision of facilities to several Primary and post primary schools in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency”

They expressed confidence Ned Nwoko’s capacity to protect the aggregate interests of Anioma people as senator, given his antecedents

According to the monarchs,his outstanding qualities as a man of integrity, honour,enterprise and respectable stature had remained matchless among contemporary political actors in Nigeria.

They emphasized that Prince Ned Nwoko’s unwavering dedication and enthusiasm to the service of his fatherland was commendable and noted that with the myriad of social,economic and political challenges facing the nation,he qualified among few patriots imbued with selfless disposition to salvage Nigeria.

Expressing faith and hope,the kings said the survival and growth of the nation, depended solely on competent,focused and honest political leaders,motivated by call to national duty and not what they would gain from the country.

The royal fathers stated that they are apolitical but as custodians of cultural values and impassioned stakeholders in the affairs of the nation,they have a sacred responsibility to guide the citizens towards the enthronement of the right democratically elected leaders that would ensure a united,peaceful and prosperous society.

The Anioma traditional rulers also stated that they shared Ned Nwoko’s patriotism and rectitude as key attributes for Nigeria to rise above her inhibitions and move forward for the well being of her over 200 million people.

They advised that Nigeria’s political landscape at all levels should attract only credible candidates and accomplished personages who have the latitude,reputation and wealth of experience to perform in office.

Such arrangement according to the monarchs would herald real democracy as elections would be fought locally and popular candidates would emerge regardless of political parties,religious or tribal leanings and godfather phenomenon.

The Delta North traditional rulers said they would back Prince Ned Nwoko to overwhelming victory at the 2023 senatorial elections and urged all Anioma sons and daughters to support him for the good of the land.