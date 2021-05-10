From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Renowned environmentalist and elder statesman, Dr. Newton Jibunoh said the people of Delta State would be lucky to have ex-Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi as governor in 2023.

Jibunoh said Gbagi as an entrepreneur of no mean repute, would industrialize the state if given the opportunity to succeed the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The former Minister is a frontline aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) eying the exalted office.

Jibunoh, also known as Desert Warrior, spoke at his hometown, Akwukwu-Igbo in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state when Gbagi paid a consultative visit to the community.

“From what I know, for what you have been and for what you have done, Delta State will be very lucky to have you as governor,” Jibunoh declared.

The founder of Mandela Gardens noted Jthat the governor Delta needs after Okowa is the one that would industrialize the state, adding that Gbagi has the right connection to bring in fellow industrialists and turn the state to a gargantuan construction site.

“You (Gbagi) have a partner in me, not because you are here amongst my people, but because I know who you are.

“We have to fix Nigeria, but first of all we begin to fix Delta State. Once you fix Delta State, the rest will come in because we cannot continue like this.

“Gbagi has what it takes to change the narrative and I can tell you that he is a man of integrity. Our friendship dates back between 40 to 50 years.

“So, I am talking from experience of the person I know, interacted with and I have shared a lot of our problems in this country with.

“He has been a wonderful entrepreneur. I can testify to because I have seen and been to some of the things he has established. Things that touch the minds and souls of the people of this country.

“I have seen him get involved with the affairs of those things that we need that will be able to sustain the country and I think Kenneth Gbagi is a man I can do business with,” he asserted.

Gbagi had told his hosts that he had what it takes to transform the state, and solicited the continued support of the people for the present administration of Governor Okowa.

“Were it not for the person of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a man of character that God brought at an auspicious time in 2015 to save the state, I do not know what would have happened to the state by now.

“I give it to my brother, he is a great administrator, that he is able to manage the state in its complexity and we are still talking as one, is a virtue I will learn from him.

“I do not have that virtue but he has it. What I have, he doesn’t have, what he has, I do have. Let join hands together and pray for him not only for him to finish strong but until he finishes strong,” Gbagi said.