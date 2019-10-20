John Adams in Minna

All Progressives Congress (APC) Stalwart in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has warned that any attempt to deny the Igbo the Presidency in 2023 amounts to a big threat to the Peace and corporate existence of Nigeria as a country.

Vatsa reminded those who think otherwise about Igbo presidency in 2023 that it is their right to have a shot at the Presidency in 2023 and not a privilege, adding that “the south-East geopolitical zone must be allowed to produce the next president in 2023”.

Addressing newsmen in Minna, titled “2023 and the way forward for Nigeria” Vatsa, frontline politician and former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism believed that “every well-meaning Nigerian, every good Christian, every good Muslim must support a President of Nigeria of southeast extraction”.

“I want to seriously warn that we should not take part of this country for granted. If Nigerians have a conscience, equity and justice demand that they should allow the Igbo to produce the next President come 2023.