By Cosmas Omegoh

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a former 2019 presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has warmed that failure to zone the 2023 Presidency to South-East, might lead to the entire southern Nigeria boycotting the 2023 election.

According to him “it was a son of the South-East in the person of Dr. Alex Ekwueme that brought in the six geo-political structure with rotational Presidency that will enable all zones of Nigeria to attain the Presidency in a democratic settings in order to give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians, and with this the South-West was able to produce a democratically elected President of Nigeria and same for the South-South zone.

“Now it is the turn of the South-East and Nigerians should not scuttle that; they should not deny South-East its due right; the entire South that would benefit from this, should not allow that to happen.”

Udeogaranya lamented that the failure of northern presidents, had eroded many years of Nigerian successes, leaving Nigerians in chronic poverty, to the extent that Nigeria had become the headquarters of poverty, insecurity and corruption.

He urged that “Nigeria must get it right by being their brothers’ keepers rather than embracing “scenes from the animal world, where the survival of the fittest is the order of the day.”