By Lukman Olabiyi

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Professionals Council, a popular support group of the ruling has called on all members of the party and supporters of the various aspirants seeking to contest the 2023 general election to desist from name-calling and haul of abusive language.

The Director General of APC Professionals Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade gave this advice when receiving decamped members of the PDP in Zamfara State yesterday .

Bamigbade in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos said the era of personal attacks in politics is gone, urging the aspirants to educate their supporters on the need to play issue-based politics rather than resorting to mudslinging.

He said the entrenched practice of members attacking themselves in the same political family would send the wrong signal to the opposition, stating that it breeds enmity which may affect the party in the upcoming elections.

According to him, those who seek to display their loyalty to their principals by attacking the personality of fellow contestants are not doing their principals any good, urging them to desist from such practice.

Bamigbade while calling for decorum, decency, civility and respect for one another amongst party members said such virtues would help the party to remain united even after the 2023 general elections.