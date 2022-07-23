By Bianca Iboma- Emefu

Nigerians in diaspora, under the aegis of Diaspora Strong for Peter Obi, have thrown their weight and support behind the Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate Dr. Yusuf Datti.

The Coordinator of the group, Dr. Dennis Aikoriogie stated that Obi appears to be the best candidate to bring about sustainable development needed to lift Nigeria out of her current pathetic and unfathomable condition.

Aikoriogie urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to achieve the dream of restoring the country’s glory.

He reeled out the achievement of Peter Obi and commended his exemplary leadership qualities which he possessed even as a former Governor of Anambra State, where he was able to utilize the resources and allocation fund to transform the state.

“Obi showed he was a good manager of resources. He avoided frivolous expenses, waste and leakages from the coffers of Anambra State. In the corporate world, his performance in business, and in organizations, where he was heading the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as Chairman of Fidelity Bank’.

Aikoriogie solicited Nigerians to support Obi, Datti-Ahmed tickets for the 2023 general elections, in order to bring the country out of its present sorry state.

He explained that the group is interested in championing the agitation for good governance in Nigeria, and that the group settled for Obi because he towered above other presidential candidates in the results of research on them in the areas of leadership.

” Our support is based on competence, vibrancy, economy, policy, international repute/connections and teamwork”.

On his part the General Secretary of the group, Dr. Kelvin Aighobahi said, “We are also pleased with his choice of his running mate Senator Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a man with four degrees, one who comes from the academics being the Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja. We believe he will bring his legislative experience as former Senator to assist Mr Peter Obi to build the Nigeria of our dream”.

Aighobahi added that this endorsement is coming at a time when competent leaders are highly demanded of, because Nigeria is currently plagued by high debt burden, referred to as the poverty capital of the world, lack of electricity, security concerns being the third most terrorized nation in the world, hyper-inflation, lack of economic planning, need to diversify the economy, as well as restructuring.

He stated that the group believes Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed have what it takes to salvage Nigeria from its present woeful state it finds itself. The group further pledged its full support in the upcoming campaigns to mobilize men and resources from its diaspora network as well as its implementing network in all 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory for voters’ education, sensitization, and logistics.