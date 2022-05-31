From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Diaspora Support Group based in UK has said that with the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for the 2023 presidential election, it has become imperative for the party stakeholders to put head together and work for the emergence of governor Nyesom Wike as the Vice-President.

The group noted that other than Wike as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) or any other political party may have edge over PDP at the general elections.

The group made the plea in a statement signed by Hon. Yunana Shibkau, Convener,Hon. Osamudiamen Aghedo, Head strategy and Prince Madiba Ibrahim Lapinni,Head, Nigeria’s Strategy and Mobilization.

According to the Diaspora Support Group, “The opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party has conducted its presidential primaries in Abuja; with His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerging as the presidential flag bearer of the party.

“This no doubt is a step toward addressing the series of challenges that threatens the very existence of the nation to its foundation. the present precarious state of the nation calls for a tough measure to address it and make life more meaningful to the entire citizenry.

“Much as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the flag bearer, it thus behoves on all the party stakeholders to put head together and work for the emergence of His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike with the Vice-President ticket to compliment the renewed journey of taking Nigeria to the promise land.

“Our national politics must evolve to the point of getting and doing the best for Nigeria. We must work to elect capable leaders, who can make a difference in leadership delivery for the betterment of the people. We congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and hereby pledge to work with and compliment his administration in the critical areas of security, development and the unity of Nigerians when elected President in 2023.

“The presidential primaries has come and gone, not without the bad blood and acrimonious ethnic tendencies it has generated. To mismanage this victory through wrong choice of Vice president is to signaled the death knell for PDP and gave the ruling party an undue leverage to coast to victory again.

“We appealed to all PDP members to come together in the interest of the party and Nigerians who have placed their hopes of restoration and renewal on the PDP. We call on all stakeholders of the PDP to consult widely and support the emergence of Bar Nyesom Wike in a Joint Atiku-Wike Ticket.

“We shall continue to work with all stakeholders to help Nyesom Wike realize the vice-presidential slot so as to work for the development of Nigeria.

“Unfolding events in the nation, particularly on the political scene regarding the concluded People Democratic Party primaries and the implications of its conduct to the security and socioeconomic situation in Nigeria today, prompted our responses and the inputs to ensure the best for the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Our organization, THE DIASPORA SUPPORT, TDS, is an international lobby group and nongovernmental organization, established with the objective of promoting national unity, peace, development and credible leadership across the world. We operate with secretariat at the United Kingdom and other liaison across the world.

“While we have other nationals, the majority of the group is of Nigeria origin and thus has focal representatives in Nigeria. In bid to fulfill the objectives and goals of our organization, we have several credible local and international organizations, which we work or collaborate with and such collaborations have been very rewarding and fruitful”.

