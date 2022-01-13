From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed his appointees nursing political ambition ahead of the 2023 elections to resign in order not to be distracted.

Diri, who spoke at the state executive council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, yesterday, explained that such ambition was legitimate but it should not be at the expense of effective service delivery of his administration.

He admitted that though 2022 is a political year, his administration would not sacrificed governance on the altar of politics.

According to him, cabinet members eyeing elective offices in the polls in February or March next year must not combine politics with governance as development of the state should supersede politics.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He expressed optimism that his administration still had time to deliver on its promises before the next governorship election in late 2023.

“We have few weeks to be two years in office. So, what is important now is what we have to show to people of the state and to Nigeria in our two years in office and beyond it. What else can we still do as we still have time to still do more? The feedback from the people about our performance so far has been very encouraging.

“However, let me warn that any member of the state executive council that has one political ambition or the other to honourably resign. Any member of cabinet that has such ambition should please send your resignation letter to Secretary to the State Government.”