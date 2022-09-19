From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Onyeka

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to address the injustices meted out to the Rivers state Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike and other members of the party.

The governor stated this in Government House in Makurdi, on Monday, during an expanded caucus meeting of the PDP in Benue state.

Ortom who noted that he has offered suggestion on how party should be resolve their lingering crisis at the national party warned that ignoring Wike or anyone at that would be dangerous for the party at the polls.

He said the leadership of the party has failed to deploy its internal mechanism and conflict management skills in handling the crisis.

“There is injustice that has been meted to my friend Wike because he stood for the party and supported it to the end.

“The leadership of the party should do the needful to resolve the problem and not to shove people around as though they are not relevant. Everyone is relevant and one vote can make you fail election

“So the leadership at the national level should do more. Politics is interest and what is the interest of out state and our people. What do I tell my people in Benue?”

Governor Ortom cautioned the party at the national level not to relegate any member saying

“If you dismiss us that you don’t need us, I believe that will be dangerous. I want the party to address the injustices so that as we move into election, we will work together and we will have no crisis.”

Earlier, governor Ortom said the stakeholders meeting was to discuss the formation of the campaign council of the state.

Ortom who noted that the APC as been demarketed in Benue stated that the PDP has 26 out of 30 House of Assembly noted that by 2023, the party would have 32.

He commended the 36 governorship aspirants who contested primaries on the party platform saying though they didn’t emerge candidates, they have continued to work for the success of the party.

He urged all PDP member in the state to continue to keep faith with the party to win victory at the pools bearing in mind that the focus is to rescue the country from the All Progressive Congress, APC’s “bottom” and take it to the top.

Ortom further appealed to aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their sword saying “PDP in Benue is united. All blackmail should cease in the state. Crisis not in Benue but at the national level.”