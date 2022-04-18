From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Professor Gregory Ibe has officially announced he has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and pitched his tent with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to continue his governorship aspiration.

Addressing journalists in Uturu, Ibe said he was left with no choice but to move to APGA to continue his vision of developing Abia State and driving the Igbo vision when it became obvious that the PDP leadership in the state was not ready to honour the Abia Charter of Equity.

Ibe said that after drawing up a comprehensive blueprint aimed at achieving the desired objective of speedily transforming Abia in 2015 under the PDP, he was prevailed upon by Abia elders, to step down on the premise that it was the turn of Abia South to be Governor.

“Convinced by the arguments put forward by our former Governor, Sen. Theodore Orji, on the need to implement the content of ‘The Abia Charter of Equity’ document, I not only stepped down but also deployed my resources and organision acumen to ensure the emergence of a PDP aspirant from Abia South in the person of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu as the candidate, and subsequently campaigned vigorously for him to become Governor of our State in 2015.

“In 2019, when the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu was to go for a re-election, he sent a delegation of political leaders and elders of Ukwa La Ngwa, led by the duo of Sen. Adolph Wabara and Elder Emmanuel Adaelu, to secure the support of Abia North.

“At a meeting hosted by me right here in my country home, it was unanimously agreed that if Governor Okezie gets reelected to complete his second term, at the expiration of that tenure, power will return to Abia North.”

Ibe said that in the same vein, the traditional rulers of Ukwa La Ngwa met with their counterparts of old Bende and Isuikwuato extraction and made a similar promise that if Ikpeazu is reelected to complete his second term, power will return to Abia North.

He said that the aftermath of these meetings led him and the people of Abia North, to mobilize men and materials to ensure that Governor Ikpeazu was reelected in the 2019 Governorship elections, despite all odds.

Ibe however said that it is surprising to him and everyone that during the recent PDP congress in Abia, all positions were rotated according to the zoning formula except the governorship was conspicuously left out from zoning arrangement.

“One, therefore, wonders why the position of Governor was not zoned at the same time but left in limbo. Fast forward to 2022 and every keen observer of developments in Abia PDP will definitely be worried.

“Faced with this challenge, I decided to embark on another round of consultation around the state in order to feel the pulse of our people. Having therefore conferred extensively with Abians at home and abroad, I want to reassert that my resolve to champion the speedy development and hence fast track the turnaround transformation of our state is unshakeable.”

Ibe presented a blueprint of his vision for Abia which he highlighted to include, “a Decentralized system of governance that will involve the establishment of Government House Annexes in all LGAs, aggressive agrarian policy that will encourage full maximization of local cash crops in the 17 LGAs for food sufficiency and job creation.

“The establishment of industrial clusters leveraging the Abia spirit of invention and innovation and attraction and establishment of World Trade Centre Annex in Aba”, Prof Ibe said.