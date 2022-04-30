From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos
Leading socio-political groups in the South-West are singing discordant tunes on the 2023 Presidential election and zoning of candidates.
The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere; Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Agbekoya Farmers’ Society (AFS) and the apex Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), are divided over the zone that should produce the next president for Nigeria in 2023. They are also not in agreement over the conduct of the election.
Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has been consistent in demanding that the Igbo should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness. He has also suggested that all the presidential aspirants from the South West should withdraw for the presidential aspirants from the South East.
“I was taught politics of fairness, justice and equity. Have the Yoruba not produced the president and the vice president? Have the South-East got it? If you were in the shoes of the Igbo and the presidency is coming to the South and it is going back to the Yoruba, is that fairness and how would you feel? I love Nigeria to be one. Anything short of that; you are pushing the South-East out of Nigeria,” he said in an interview with Saturday Sun.
Meanwhile, Afenifere, on Wednesday called for a government of national unity to midwife a new democratic government in the country. The organisation in a communiqué signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, after a meeting held at country home of its Acting National Leader, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, said such government would salvage the country from the issue of insecurity among others.
The group noted that for Nigeria to progress, it must first be restructured before the 2023 general elections. But to the Ilana Omo Oodua under the leadership of an Emeritus Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, Pa Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere only expressed his opinion on the 2023 presidency. Communication Secretary of the organisation, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, told Saturday Sun that IOO does not even want the 2023 general election to hold, let alone arguing on the zoning of the presidential position to the South West, South East or South South.
“We in Ilana Omo Oodua have made our position known a long time ago that we don’t want the general election to hold in 2023. If the election will not hold, what is the argument about zoning all about? We are working to stop it legally and we pray it will never hold,” he said.
Secretary-General of YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, said he was opposed to the position of Pa Adebanjo. He stated: “The office of the presidency of Nigeria is political. In other words, a president of Nigeria must play his politics right with people from all parts of the country.
“Whoever wants to be president must play his politics right with all parts of this country. He must be able to reach all parts of the country and fulfil additional requirements to be president.”
Also, Agbekoya Farmers Society (AFS), a union of Yoruba farmers, said the call by Pa Adebanjo for candidates from the South-West to withdraw from the presidential race was a personal opinion.
National Secretary of AFS, Prince Adegbenro Ogunlana, told Saturday Sun that the call was not binding on any Yoruba person or group. He said it was not logical for Yoruba to abandon their own sons or daughters contesting for highest office in the land and support someone else.
“To us Agbekoya, what we care for is restructuring of the country and that is what we have been agitating for. But if there is going to be election in 2023, I do not subscribe to the fact that everybody else should withdraw and leave the presidency to only one part of this country. I don’t support Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s position on that matter,” he said.
Prior to our independence from Great Britain ,our
British Colonial Masters did use the strategy of
divide – and – rule to govern us.
Today,our current Local Power Brokers; the Kleptocrats
and peripheral Capitalists ( so called Politicians) do use
the strategy of divide, plunder and share amongst
themselves, our vast gas and oil revenues.
While our British Colonial Masters did provide a
24 hours electricity daily and potable water in our Cities and Towns, but today our Politicians in their utter criminal negligence, only serve themselves not the Sovereign Electorate (the people).
There are dearths of everything taken for granted in our
current 21st cenutry here in Nigeria ,especailly the
security of lives and property.
Our founding fathers had the loftiest dreams and records of unstinting commitment to a Nigeria founded
on justice and human values; a country in which despite the existence of various tribes and tongues,its
people could live in brother/sisterhood and harmony.
But Nigeria did fall into the callused hands of some
muslim charlatans,profligates,rogue usurpers of power
and semi-illiterates,who over the years have ruined this
country ours,that has every reason to be a great country.
Neither a Presidential Election nor an Igbo Presidency
come 2023, will be a panacea for all the multifarious
problems confronting us Nigerians today.
The onus is upon our Indigenous Qua(Kwa)/Bantu
Leaders; Political ,Religious and Traditional alike, to mobilize the people and march for an immediate
trestructuring of the country before any further
Elections in the country.
Our Qua(Kwa)/Bantu ancestors did survive slavery,our
grand parents and parents endured British Colonialism.
Why must our children and posterity inherit our current
intractable Hobbessian State of Nature from us?
Enough is enough ojare!
At this juncture therefore,the ultima ratio is for us
Nigerians to either restructure the country or to go
our fucking separate ways like the Soviets and the
Yugoslavians.
No to the staus quo ante bellum!
Down with Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!