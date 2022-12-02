From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF), a group led by a former Speaker of the House of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has backed the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 poll.

The group explained that it rejected the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of the Muslim-muslim ticket

This was contained in a report signed by the Chairman of the Northern Leaders Technical Criteria Committee, Ummala Kumalia and Secretary, Nanghe Mela and read by a former Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba.

The report accused APC of neglecting inclusiveness in a diverse country like Nigeria. It claimed that after the 2023 elections, APC might be dead and buried as a political party.

It noted that if elected, the government of Tinubu would be governed by surrogates, while the president will be left attending to his health.

“It is evident that the APC is heading for implosion and extinction; hence it cannot be the party for now and in the future because of its rejection to embrace inclusiveness in a diverse country like Nigeria. After the 2023 elections, APC may be dead and buried as a political party.

“While the duo (NNPP and LP) may emerge as strong contenders in the political arena in the future, from all indications, PDP appears to be the best option to adopt and support.

“All it takes is to sustain and tackle some of the problems and challenges this Country is facing.

“Certainly, with proper consultations and inclusive appointments, which is mindful of the Federal Character principles with sincere consideration of diverse issues such as religious affiliation, geographical location and ethnic identity, which many believe will enhance justice, fairness and equity.”

“After a careful evaluation of all the issues highlighted above, we hereby recommend for the adoption of the PDP, to all lovers of democracy in Nigeria, for the 2023 presidential election.

“However, this should be subject to getting the necessary assurance from the party to run an all-inclusive government, details of which shall discussed with the leadership of the party in the nearest future.”

Earlier, Dogara argued said he would not have backed a Christian-Chritian ticket if it was the case, adding that all Nigerians must get given a sense of belonging.

He added: “This is a difficult moment for Nigeria. I know that some of us may not even find it easy. By the time we have taken this decision.

“But if you are a student of history, you will know what division has has done.

“I challenge us if there is anyone here, whether it is a professor or teacher, Beholder that can point to any human civilization ever attempt by divided people.

“I do not believe we have one person here who can point to that development the human civilization that was viewed by a divided house I cannot find one.”