From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF), a group led by a former Speaker of the House of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has backed the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 poll. The group explained that it rejected the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of his Muslim-Muslim ticket This was contained in a report signed by the Chairman of the Northern Leaders Technical Criteria Committee, Ummala Kumalia and Secretary, Nanghe Mela and read by a former deputy governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba.

The report accused APC of neglecting inclusiveness in a diverse country like Nigeria. It claimed that after the 2023 elections, APC might be dead and buried as a political party.

It noted that, if elected, the government of Tinubu would be led by surrogates, while the president would be left attending to his health.

“It is evident that the APC is heading for implosion and extinction; hence it cannot be the party for now and in the future because of its rejection to embrace inclusiveness in a diverse country like Nigeria. After the 2023 elections, APC may be dead and buried as a political party.

“While the duo (NNPP and LP) may emerge as strong contenders in the political arena in the future, from all indications, PDP appears to be the best option to adopt and support.

“All it takes is to sustain and tackle some of the problems and challenges this country is facing. Certainly, with proper consultations and inclusive appointments, which is mindful of the Federal Character principles with sincere consideration of diverse issues such as religious affiliation, geographical location and ethnic identity, which many believe will enhance justice, fairness and equity.”

Earlier, Dogara had said he would not have backed a Christian-Christian ticket if it was the case, adding that all Nigerians must be given a sense of belonging.