From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday admonished the outgoing corps members posted earlier to serve in the state not to allow anybody to use them to settle political, religious or tribal differences to their own detriment.

He gave the admonishment during the pass-out ceremony of 2021 Batch ‘A’Stream II corps members in Benin City.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Chris Enehikhare, advised them to be disciplined and avoid acts that would bring them shame as they move in life.

“My dear corps members, as you depart, I advice you to be disciplined and desist from any act or vice that would bring you shame.

“Be steadfast to the teachings and ideas of the NYSC.

“Do not allow anybody to use you settle political, religious or tribal differences to your own detriment”, he said.

Earlier, the state coordinator, Olubukola Abiodun, said no fewer than 15 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state for the one year mandatory service are to repeat the service years for violating the NYSC rules.

She said of the numbers ” nine corps members who absconded from the service will repeat the service year in another location while six others will have their service year extended”

Abiodun said a total of 1,237 corps members are passing out in the state and that five of them have distinguished themselves throughout the service year in their area of primary assignments, community development as well as general contribution during the orientation exercise.

She disclosed that under the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers 1,239 persons in the state were sensitized on health issues, given treatment and referrals when necessary.