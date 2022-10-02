From Judex Okoro, Calabar

National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Gospel Emmah Isong, has called on Nigerians not to allow corrupt people and mediocres in high places of authority so that the nation would not continue to face system failure.

Isong, who doubles as the Co-Director of Inter religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria (ICACN), made the call at the 2022 workshop with the theme “Promoting Accountability and Anti-corruption Through Behavioural Change Approach” and held in Calabar at the weekend. The workshop was sponsored by ICACN and John D. and Catherin T. Mac Authur Foundation.

Speaking on the sub-theme,

“engagement with Inter-faith groups/ local communities on anti-corruption”, Isong, also the President of Christain Central Chapel International (CCCI), Calabar, stated that it high time Nigerians who are in their right frame of mind, intelligence and have capacity are allowed to lead the country.

“Enough of all this mess, why would we allow mediocres to lead. Don’t you think it’s the reason why we have system failure? Now is the time for merit. Why should we throw away merit and allow mediocres to run down the system?

“Why should the unintelligent be allowed to lead. Are we saying that, if we were to be lions, we would bring a sheep to lead us? No! We need leasers who can revive our economy and take our nation away from the shackles of poverty and corruption,” adding that “it is only when opportunity is given to men and women of proven integrity and capacity that the nation’s fortunes can be turned around.”

Further decrying the rising corruption in the country, he said: “Corruption is a systemic thing. It is high time we blocked the existing gap in between our laws to give way for change. Those in authorities capitalise on the loopholes in the system and compromise the same system.”

“Also speaking, the Co-Director of Inter religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria (ICACN), Iman Shefiu AbdulKareem Majemu, said: “We are corrupt people and until we make our up our minds that we want to eradicate or fight corruption, we shall not make headway.

“Sometimes we blame the ordinary citizens when those of us occupying sensitive positions are exploring the institutional framework to compromise the system. Those who want to lead us this time must be responsive and responsible if we must fight corruption.”

In his earlier remarks, a human rights lawyer and former chairman of Nigeria Bar Association NBA, Mr. Williams Anwan, also decried the attitude of those in authority who failed to manage the country’s wealth and rather prefer to do the contrary by stealing the resources ahead of the unborn generation.

He said: “Once qualified individuals are given opportunity to manage the nation and once merit begins to manifest, people would abandoned tribalism, nepotism and start working towards greatness.”