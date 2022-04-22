From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Chief Imam of Miyetti Jumu’at Mosque in Gombe metropolis, Sheik Adam Muhammad Albani, has urged the Governor of Gombe state Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya not to be carried by activities of the opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He called on the governor to focus on delivering on the mandate and responsibilities given giving to him. He said, “people will definitely complain and most especially the opposition”.

Sheik Albani stated this during the daily Ramadan lecture at the Jumu’at Mosque on Friday in Gombe. During the lecture which was attended by the Governor and other officials of the state government, the Imam assured the Governor of unflinching support.

He said, “Islam has taught us to love and support a leader that truly cares about us, and going by the listening ears this governor is giving us we believe that he cares about and so we will continue to support in whatever you do”.

“We don’t expect you to always explain yourself while working for the good of our state and the people,” Albani said while calling on residents in the state to stop complaining and support and pray for their leaders to serve them better.

He said, “No leader or government can do better without the support of its people and for the Governor you will never deliver on your plans for the state if you keep listening to the criticism. Governor Yahaya is our own and his policies and programs are our communities and people-friendly,” Albani said.

On his part, Governor Yahaya pleaded for support and called on residents in the state to continue to back the peaceful co-existence being enjoyed in the state. He said the 2023 political year is around the corner hence he called on religious leaders and parents to focus and watch out for their children.

He urges youths in the state to shun violence and cultivate the virtue of discipline and self-control in society. He said, “the call became necessary in view of the forthcoming elections in which our youths are the main targets of unscrupulous politicians to cause distress and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere we are all enjoying”.

The governor enjoins residents to support the cause of developing the state, “to bring back the good old days where education and other social services are offered to everyone irrespective of their status in the society”.