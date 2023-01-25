From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, urged the electorate in the country not to be discouraged by the elongated fuel scarcity, but endure to pick up their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for him as the next president of the country.

Tinubu, who stated this while addressing the mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally of the APC held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, inferred that the fuel scarcity and its attendant untoward hardship, was artificially created to sabotage his presidential ambition, calling on the people to trudge on and collect their PVCs.

He hinted that there were thick plots against him and clandestine moves to scuttle the 2023 election, declaring nothing would stop him from emerging victorious on February 25.

According to him, the PVC is a superior revolution needed to elect him as president whose vision was to revamp the country and engender good governance.

He assured that his government would put a permanent end to fuel scarcity, incessant strikes in the tertiary institutions, and create millions of jobs for youths.

The APC presidential candidate who was accompanied on the campaign by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and the spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo; vice presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti State governor, Abiodun Oyebanji; his Kwara State counterpart, Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq; former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa; former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola; national leaders of the party, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande, insisted that Tinubu/Shettima’s presidency would usher in new hope for Nigeria.

“Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief, they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it. Relax, I, Asiwaju have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out.

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only they know where they have hoarded the fuel. They hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on naira notes, whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule)”. He declared.

He noted that as a homeboy, he had come to Ogun not to put the people to shame, but to win and take over the government.

“I am a homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us, they had no experience”, Tinubu said.

“This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax. They don’t want this election to hold, they want to scuttle it. Do you agree?

On this one, I’m assuring you one thing: there will be a student loan. Nobody will drop out of the university because of school fees. I guarantee you that. Nobody will have to repeat for eight years, and not graduate. Haba! We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make a four year course four year course. Do you agree? They think they can cause crisis by sabotaging fuel supply? They are sabotaging fuel supply. Whether there is fuel or not, whether there are motorcycles or not, whether there are tricycles or not, we will go and vote and we shall win. This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. You know me, we are going there to win”, the presidential candidate submitted.

Speaking earlier, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, declared that Tinubu remained the best prepared among the presidential candidates, calling on the people to vote massively for him and all the APC candidates in the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

On his part, a National Leader of the ruling party, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, said Tinubu’s political experience and his success as the Lagos State governor, would come to play in ruling the country.