From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has warned civil servants to avoid being used by politicians to sabotage Government programmes and projects particularly as political activities heighten in the country.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday during the swearing in of 10 new Permanent Secretaries recently approved for the State Civil Society at the Victoria Gowon Hall, new Government House Little Rayfield Jos.

He congratulated them for being appointed to the pinnacle of the civil service having gone through the requisite exams and vetting, and found to be suitable for appointment into these exalted offices.

He said it was the reward for their years of hardwork, dedication and commitment to the progress of Plateau State and Nigeria.

He said “May I sound a note of warning to the appointees that we shall not tolerate indiscipline, indolence, disloyalty and flagrant abuse of office. Any of you found to be involved in any act of sabotage will be shown the way out and subjected to all disciplinary procedures.

” This warning is important because we are in the peak of politicking where the temptation for disloyalty is high. Rather than get enmeshed in politics, you should concentrate on implementing Government projects, programmes and policies that will enable us deliver our mandate to the people. That way, you will be writing your name in gold within the annals of achievements of the Rescue Administration as well as setting up yourselves for greater service to the State and nation in the future”.

He asked the new Permanent Secretaries to consider this elevation as a huge challenge to show the stuff they are made of, and also demonstrate that indeed they earned the promotion.

“This is not the time to think you have arrived and become lethargic, arrogant and power drunk. The civil service is a well-structured bureaucracy that follows a long tradition of rules regulations and guidelines. At this point, you do not need to be schooled on the terms and conditions of the service. However, I must remind you that you are expected to work within the schedule of the service to avoid getting into trouble or putting the system in jeopardy” he said.

Lalong challenged the appointees to put in extra effort to justify this elevation and also set a good example for the staff that they are expected to guide and direct, saying they must uphold the virtues of probity, accountability, honesty, fairness and justice.

Responding on behalf of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Gongden Micah Sunday appreciated the Governor for appointing them and pledged that they will put in their best to assist the administration consolidate the due process, prudent management of resources, building systems and transparency which have been the hallmark of the Rescue Administration.