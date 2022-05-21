From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has appealed to politicians not to venture into any action that will create undue and unnecessary tension that will worsen security of lives and property ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Da. Buba disclosed this on Friday during the 2022 Nzem Berom annual cultural festival with the theme, “Celebrating the Berom in Politics” held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, Plateau State.

“The whole nation today is in a frenzy with heightened political activities and movements, as the 2023 general elections draw nearer. This frenzy comes with the unrealistic political promises and gimmicks that are used to lure the very impoverished voters, whose votes may at the end not even count.

“May we at this point plead with the political class to water down the undue and in fact unnecessary tension and the worsening insecurity that comes with the advent of elections. We also wish to remind government at all levels and fellow traditional rulers that at the end of it all, we shall give account of our stewardship to the creator of the universe, whom we all claim to worship.”

The Gbong Gwom reminded the federal and state governments that most Berom people and people from different parts of the state who were displaced as a result of insecurity have yet to return to their ancestral homes.

“May I use this opportunity to remind the Federal Government and the Inspector-General Police of their promise to set up a Mobile Base in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, as this is yet to be actualised.

“The displaced natives of this district cannot go back to their ancestral lands to pursue their agrarian vocation, raise and train their children since the security threats still exist in the area. We plead for reconsideration of this promise.” Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong urged the Berom to participate in political discourse in Plateau and mobilise the citizens to actively participate in politics.

