from Abel Leonard, Lafia

Group under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society working on free and Peaceful Election in Nasarawa state CSO have cautioned politicians and candidates of various political parties not to instigate Nasarawa youths into commiting electoral fraud, violence amongst others.

Daily Sun reports that the goal of the group is to ensure that the 2023 elections in the state is free from all kinds of violence that would undermined the process and tension in the state.

This was contained in a Communique signed by Ibrahim Saimila as Chairman, Augustina Enarerroja as secretary issued on Tuesday at the conference hall of NACWYCA, at the end of a one day interactive session of the CSO saying it is an umbrella body of civil society Organisation and media organizations working to promote free and peaceful election across Nasarawa state.

The communique reads: That all agencies responsible for election process must ensure that the 2023 elections is held in a free and fair mannar. The youth should ensure that they support the candidates of their choice without violence and destruction.

It also stressed on the fact that all politicians must carry out their campaigns according to the provision of the electoral Act.

That the security Agencies must ensure they arrest and prosecute all electoral offenders before and after the election especially the most recent case in the Nasarawa west Senatorial district were some thugs were arrested with dangerous weapons during the last Senatorial primary election in the Zone.

The group also agreed that the NDLEA should intensify monitoring of abuse of Drugs and Alcohol during campaign and election, while calling on all voters to come out enmasse to participate in the 2023 elections.