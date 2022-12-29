From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Molly Kilete, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned security personnel not to jeopardise the 2023 general elections by their actions.

The president who spoke during the commissioning of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) staff quarters in Abuja, yesterday, said though security agencies had a role to play in ensuring crisis free and credible elections, they must remain apolitical and professional in the discharge of their duties.

“Let me reiterate, as we approach our general election in 2023, that security agencies would be engaged with various support and assistance in the elections, particularly with distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics. These must be done professionally and in accordance with standing operation procedures. I, therefore, urge you to remain apolitical and desist from behaviour that could bring disrepute to the agency and our country by compromising the democratic process.”

The president lauded the DIA for its investment in staff accommodation even as he commended the agency for their contributions to the security of the country.

He said DIA had put in place a befitting accommodation that would enhance productivity and coordination of activities of its staff.

“The significance of today’s occasion can be better understood by making the connection between shelter and productivity. This underpins the administration’s vision for provision of shelter to improve performance as well as comfort for workers, families and communities. This commissioning ceremony further avails another opportunity to reaffirm my confidence in the competence, commitment and achievements of the Defence Intelligence Agency’s giant strides achieved across the nation. I am confident that these new premises will yield enormous shelter dividends to the Defence Intelligence Agency staff, their families and to the host locality.

“The acquisition of this accommodation is a great leap forward, but the envisaged benefits would be aborted without diligent maintenance.”

Buhari charged the new occupants to ensure the sustenance of the high standard of the facility.

The CDI thanked President Buhari for inaugurating the new estate, noting that the project would always be remembered by the DIA community as the president’s legacy gift for 2022.

Meanwhile, the president has described himself as someone difficult to satisfy.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted the president as stating this when he decorated the newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards, Major-General Mohammed Usman.

He described Usman as an outstanding officer who is serving the nation with great zeal.

The president, assisted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya and wife of the Commander, Dr. Rekiya Usman, decorated the officer with the rank of Major-General.

Making reference to his tumultuous military career marked with coups, counter-coups and detention, Buhari described General Usman as lucky to have risen to the height of his military career without hiccups. He commended him for his diligence, loyalty, patience and hardwork.

“You are very lucky to have the health and ability to carry out your assignments. Those who work with me know I am very difficult to satisfy. But I have never had any reason, whatsoever, to report you to the Chief of Army Staff or the Minister of Defence. Nobody has been able to touch me while you are here, I’m absolutely satisfied with your performance.”

Major-General Usman thanked the president for his outstanding support to the Brigade of Guards, citing the approval for the procurement of 400 armoured vehicles, which he said were enough to secure his area of responsibility, including the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa State and parts of Niger State.