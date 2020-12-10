The United for better Nigeria Initiative (UBNI), a pressure group agitating for South East to produce the next president, has cautioned political leaders from the region to see beyond their personal interests and not to jeopardise Igbo chance.

The group’s convener, Mrs. Nkoli Mkparu Okeke in a press statement made available through UBNI Deputy National Coordinator, South, Mr. Wande Owati, charged the Igbo political leaders to develop a common agenda that would promote unity and sustainable advancement in the region .

The group said the call for caution became necessary following the uproar that greeted Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi defection to All Progressives Congress on the attempt to realise his presidential ambition.

Mrs. Okeke called on all concerned leaders to spurn politics of animosity, confusion and pursue a common interest, irrespective of party alliances.

“Politics is not about creating and fighting enemies, or power tussle or show of force. it is not about disconnecting the people. Politics is about seeking a platform and the ability to manage it to honestly impact the people and improve the communities irrespective of party disparities, let us forge a common agenda that will promote peace, unity, and prosperity among all people.

South East political leaders should seek the backing of their colleagues from other regions for support to actualize the long-awaited dream, as it’s obvious that South East can’t work in solitude but through common understanding and alliances with other ethnic groups or zones in our country. This is the spirit that we must encourage”, she said.

Mrs. Okeke appealed to other regions in the country to cede the next presidency to the southeast, and also called on PDP, APC, and any other party to field their candidates from the region in 2023.