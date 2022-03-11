From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general polls, Chairman of the New Nigerian People’s Party in Ekiti State, Olayinka Dada, has advised Nigerians not to reelect non-performing politicians or usher in people with questionable characters.

Dada, in a statement, yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to rescue themselves from maladministration, bad governance, insecurity, corruption and nepotism which has retarded the growth of the citizens.

He said, “since the return of democratic rule in 1999, little gains have been recorded inspite of the huge potentials God has endowed the Nigerian nation with.

“This is due to bad governance, nepotism, corruption and lack of patriotism, greed and incompetence on the part of those saddled with leadership positions.

“Nigerians are no longer comfortable with experimental policies. There must be a road map to ensuring steady growth.

“So, in 2023, the only option left for Nigerians is to exit non performing politicians who have held the people hostage.

“No amount of old tricks can save the two behemoth parties currently toying with the people. The people of Nigeria have resolved to free themselves in the unfortunate hands of incompetent and corrupt leaders.

“How can we continue with old narratives where the nation’s resources both human and material have become a curse rather than blessing?

“How long shall Nigerians die of minor sicknesses due to non functional health care system? For how long shall education remain exclusive right of the children of the rich?

“Why can’t the public schools function like those the rich patronises in other countries?

“How can we explain that after 60 years of independence, Nigerians still live without stable electricity?

“Why is the economy shrinking and the security of lives and properties left for citizens while those saddled with protection of lives and properties look away and ask citizens to pray? Why are the refineries moribund and importation of petroleum products now an option?

“It is obvious that the political class have failed and Nigerians can no longer entrust their destinies in the hands of dealers.

“It has become clearer than ever that Nigerians deserve a compassionate leader whose antecedent is service driven.

“The two dominant political parties APC and PDP have shown clearly that they lack clear cut ideas on how to build a prosperous nation.

“The NNPP is here to rescue Nigeria and rebuild the ruins.”

He urged Nigerians to use their votes to cause a change in leadership, adding that “we cannot continue to dwell on sectionalism, tribalism, class consideration and religion.

“Only a competent and visionary leader can change the situation and Nigerians have identified Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso as that man who can shoulder the responsibility of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria.

“It is time to stand up for Nigeria and Nigerians by jettisioning primordial interests, making a resolution for the good of our children who now daily take to crime because of lack of visionary leadership.

“To salvage the deteriorating situation we are in as a people, the NNPP is set to mobilise Nigerians to register and use their votes to punish and retire those messing with their future.”