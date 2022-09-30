By Sunday Ani

A humanitarian activist and advocate of Igbo political justice, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, has advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi not to contribute to his downfall in Enugu State.

Iyere, one of the biggest promoters of Obi, told the Daily Sun that there were plots to rob Obi of victory by some of his close allies in the state.

“My investigation in the past few weeks affirmed that three Igbo political elites, who are close allies of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have been hired and paid to destroy the LP in Enugu State as part of the grand sinister plots to derail Obi and rob him of victory in the state in the 2023 presidential election, while paving way for Atiku to defeat Obi, not just in Enugu State, but also in other states across the South-East,” he said.

He equally alleged that the three men were a former governor of Enugu State and two former ministers from Enugu State.

Iyere further explained that the political occurrences of the past few days both in Enugu and Abuja have made it very obvious that the three men are Atiku’s henchmen hired and assigned to destroy the LP and create setbacks for Obi in Enugu State.

He lamented that the trio seem to have convinced Obi to buy into their lies and game of deceit designed to give Atiku an edge over him.

“The truth is that they are actually working to aid Atiku’s chances of victory over Obi in Enugu State. Peter Obi must not allow himself to be brainwashed by these men who have falsely pledged their loyalty to him in the secret. They promised to betray Atiku by working behind the scenes to favour Obi. But, it truly hurts to know that they have no truth in their mouths; they have just succeeded in brainwashing Obi to embrace their lies,” Iyere stated.

He also affirmed that the LP gubernatorial candidate in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga, has equally allowed himself to be deceived by the three men.

Iyere alleged that one of the two former ministers recently told journalists that he rejected the gubernatorial ticket of the LP in Enugu State because he believed in Peter Mbah, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP. “But shamelessly, the same person was the one, who, together with the other two, presented Edeoga to the LP for the gubernatorial ticket of Enugu State. This same person is the one who filled the entire Enugu-East Senatorial Zone with weak candidates of the LP, which include a Senatorial seat, three House of Representatives seats and eight House of Assembly seats. All beneficiaries are installed by him in his desperate selfish efforts to derail Obi and kill the LP in Enugu State, exclusively for the purpose of fortifying Atiku against Obi, while enhancing Peter Mba’s emergence as the next governor of Enugu State. Obviously, the man is working for Atiku, in view of his desired appointment as a minister in Atiku’s cabinet,” Iyere said.

He, however, cautioned Obi to beware of the three men. He reminded Obi of the fact that two of them were part of the political family of Atiku. He warned Obi not to forget that one of them is still a Board of Trustees member of the PDP, as well as a Deputy Director in Atiku Presidential Council. Iyere, therefore, urged Obi to realise the fact that Nigeria’s political redemption rests on his shoulders.

“No matter what they may have done to derail Obi, nothing will be enough to stop him from being elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023. Obi is the next president of Nigeria. He is the one chosen by God and by men, and because we are here to guide him and mobilise support for him, he remains unstoppable.

“In the same vein, the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, must watch the gubernatorial candidate for Enugu State. But, if Abure chooses to be defiant, he will re-awake the Lion in us. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is also hereby honestly advised not to obstruct the wheel of progress because by doing so, just the way he is already doing, God himself will be against him, and posterity will also judge him for exchanging his conscience with money. The only way to go in 2023, is the way of Obi, and if we deviate from this course, then Nigeria is doomed, he submitted.