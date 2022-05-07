From Uche Usim, Abuja

Economic experts have advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele to immediately distance himself from the 2023 presidential election and should only consider such an ambition after he has served out his term as the head of the apex bank.

The advice came on the heels of reports that Emefiele picked the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Expression of Interest form on Friday, signalling his interest in politics, a development that pitches him against relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Commenting on the development, Nigeria’s first professor of the capital markets, Prof Uche Uwaleke said while the CBN Governor will do well as Nigeria’s President, the time for such an ambitious project was not ripe.

“I think the pertinent question is not whether Mr Godwin Emefiele will do well as President of Nigeria, but whether it is even appropriate for him to join the Presidential race considering his position as the CBN Governor.

“My candid advice to him is to have a rethink and make up his mind to complete his second tenure. The CBN, an independent organisation which he leads, provides the best platform for him to effect positive changes in the economy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“To be fair, Mr Emefiele, through the Bank’s intervention programmes which cut across several segments of the economy, has contributed immensely to economic recovery.

“The CBN offers him the pedestal to consolidate on modest gains achieved so far. Given that he has some more years to spend at the apex Bank, he should utilize them to bring to fruition the bold initiatives the Bank has taken recently such as the eNaira, Infrastructure Company and the RT200 programme.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This is the wise thing to do rather than dabble into the murky waters of politics while his tenure has yet to lapse”, Uwaleke told Sunday Sun.

He added that nothing prevents Emefiele from contesting for the Presidency of Nigeria in the future after serving out his tenure but certainly not now.