From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Founder, Leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc., Proprietor and Chancellor, Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State, Prof. Daddy Hezekiah has warned Nigerians not to sell their votes or be bought over with gifts or money in forthcoming election but should vote for God-fearing persons with conscience, who will salvage the country from its present state.

Prof Hezekiah said that Politics should not be a do or die affair but should be allowed to be free and fair, saying that INEC should improve in the next elections in 2023 so as to win back people’s confidence.

The Archbishop while interacting with the newsmen in Onitsha warned Federal Government, the corrupt politicians and all those who rig elections, telling them that they should know that there is no way wise people will accept any leader imposed on them hence, they should always remember that political positions will end.

“I urge you not to allow yourself to be bought over with gifts, money or promises but rather, follow your conscience and vote sensibly towards electing credible and God-fearing persons with conscience, who will salvage the country from its present state and make it great again.

“If we allow ourselves to be influenced with money and gifts, we will indirectly be extending our sufferings for another four years or thereabout. Therefore, obtain your permanent voters card and vote rationally, wisely, conscientiously, responsibly and reputably.

“I urge the federal government to please consider the plight of the people. We are a great nation blessed with enough natural/human resources and endowments that can make our country great again; we know that this is one of the right steps to curb the indiscriminate kidnappings, killings, social ills in the country.

“I sincerely appeal to the federal government to please consider the lives lost on daily bases to situations that can be truly aborted. I also appeal to all politicians to please avoid imposing a leader on the people. Politics should not be a do or die affair. Therefore, elections should be allowed to be free and fair.

“In 2019 elections, INEC performed poorly and I hope it would improve in the next elections in 2023 so as to win back people’s confidence in it. Let the people be responsible for the leader they eventually elect and not being forced to accept one by rigging. The masses are suffering and the hope for the common man is radically being trampled on.

“The Federal Government, the corrupt politicians and all those who rig elections should know that there is no way wise people will accept any leader imposed on them hence, we should please always remember that political positions will end; therefore you should always do things that will allow you move freely and happily amongst the people you governed.

“The Federal and State Governments should endeavour to equip the General hospitals in order to help the less privileged who cannot afford to go to expensive private hospitals.

“I also humbly appeal to the Federal Government to rebuild/refurbish the bad roads in Nigeria especially in the South East. These bad roads have claimed many lives and the Federal Government should not overlook this important situation. Let me simply say that the bad roads are death traps therefore they need urgent attention because any delay will claim many more lives” Archbishop Hezekiah said.