As the build to the 2023 general elections continue to gather steam, traditional rulers in Delta State have warned politicians not to take campaigns to the their ultra modern secretariat in Asaba.

The monarchs under the aegis of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council further warned that those nursing ambition should not even contemplate coming to the secretariat for consultation.

In a communique issued at the end of it’s monthly meeting, the royal fathers reasoned that rather than turn the secretariat a political campaign visitations and consultations jamboree , such politicians should take their messages to the traditional rulers at the zonal level from where the message can be communicated to other monarchs at the grassroot level.

Chairman of the council, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II (Obi of Owa), flanked by the first vice chairman, Felix Mujakperuo (Orodjie of Okpe) and the second vice chairman, Stanley Perediegha Luke, Kalanama VIII (Pere of Akugbene-Mein), read the communiqué.

“The council advised politicians who wish to visit traditional rulers at the state council secretariat to consider carrying out such visitations to the traditional rulers at their zonal level for onwards carriage of their messages to other grassroot traditional rulers,” he said.

The council also used the occasion to call on all road users to be mindful of the ’ember’ season and tread with caution for safety reasons.

The royal fathers urged all Deltans to embrace peace in all endeavors and support government’s efforts towards sustained security in the state.

The council mourned the passage of former Military Administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas, who passed away on October 1, 2021 and wished his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

