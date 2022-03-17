By Christopher Oji

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has warned Nigerian politicians not to use the group’s name to deceive electorates for the 2023 election.

The group, under the leadership of Ogbeni Prince Osibote, also called on the family of the late founder of OPC, Dr Frederick Faseun, not to allow themselves to be used by “selfish politicians” for their political goals.

The group also threatened that any attempt to cause misunderstanding between members of the socio – cultural organisation may lead to blood letting in Yoruba land.

The president of the OPC, Ogbeni Prince Osibote, who was represented at a press conference of the group by the national Public Relations Officer, Akin Adesina, at the national headquarters of the group in Agodo, Ikotun, Lagos, also called on Yoruba traditional rulers and leaders to speak out. The OPC leader said that the warnings were as a result of the illegal setting up of a Board of Trustees for the OPC by some politicians, who are allegedly using some disgruntled elements of the group to cause division.

Ogbeni Osibote noted that the OPC, as a group, is apolitical and wondered why politicians would constitute members of the BOT of the group.

Osibote also insisted that, “there is nothing like the BOT in OPC, since the group was founded by the late Dr Frederick Faseun, and that any attempt to create any BOT at this time is for political gain in the coming election.

“This world press conference is in reaction to the illegal setting up of a BOT for OPC with Jon Wale Oshun, Jibreel Ogundimu, Bunmi Faseun Wasiu Afolabi and others as members.

“All we as OPC leadership can say, from the composition of this illegal BOT, is that some politicians are planning for 2023 and want to destroy the legacy of late Baba Fredrick Faseun to achieve their aims.

“The people who constitute this group are: politicians, disgruntled elements of OPC who are affected by the change in leadership and those who were even non members of the OPC. They want to drag the family of our late founder into this mess. Baba Faseun’s family members were never members of the OPC. He did not involve his family in OPC issues. They are free to inherit his properties, but they cannot inherit OPC.

“Their action is capable of causing another spill of blood in Yoruba land if they are not called to order by our traditional rulers and other leaders.”

The National Coordinator of the OPC, Odunayo Ogunmoye, also warned of great consequences if politicians are allowed to infiltrate the group and use it for their selfish political gains.