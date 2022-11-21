From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso has told Nigerians not to waste their votes on political party that is bent on causing religious disharmony in the country.

Rather, Bishop Ndagoso said the people should vote for candidate who values Nigeria’s religious and cultural differences.

The Catholic Bishop stated this in an interview with Reporters during the celebration of the ‘Christ the King’ by the Catholic faithful.

The Cleric also noted that Nigerians have suffered unimaginable socio-economic hardship in the last seven years, wondering who could fix the system in the next dispensation.

“If any candidate or political party dismiss other peoples sensitivity, I think they are sending a message to them. Any candidate who does not care about our religious sensitivity, why should we vote the person into power? It is a waste of votes. Anybody who aspire to lead this country must give every Nigerian a sense of belonging and what is happening now is not giving every Nigerian a sense of belonging.

“Nigeria is a very diverse country, we all come from different cultural and religious backgrounds and our diversity are not a curse but a blessing from God.

“We need leaders who can be able to manage this our diversity very well. Therefore if our cultural and religious background should be properly managed, it will enrich our country”. He said.

Ndagoso reiterated that Nigeria need leaders who can manage both religious and cultural differences very well in order to give everybody a sense of belonging.

“We have leaders who don’t value our cultural and religious differences and that is why there is agitation for self determination. Our leaders are so nepotistic”.

“What we have gone through for the past 7 years in this country is unimaginable. We have never suffered in this country the way we are suffering in the last 7 years, we have leaders who are not able to manage our diversity very well, they are so nepotistic. The damage they have done to this country, I don’t know how many years it will take to fix it”.

He emphasised on the economic hardship in the country, saying that many Nigerians barely eat two square meal a day.

Bishop Ndagoso also called on the government to tackle the insecurity bedevilling the country, saying that some of his priests are still in kidnappers den after many months of being abducted by bandits.