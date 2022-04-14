From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has advised all the governors of the People Democratic Party(PDP) in south east not work against the interest of Ndigbo to enable the zone actualise its dream in 2023.

While calling on PDP to ensure that the party zones its presidential ticket to the zone for equity, justice and fair play, it noted further that the People of the south east have majority shares in the party created by Dr Alex Ekwueme and other Igbo PDP chieftains who it added were foundation pillars of the party from its inception.

President General of the Igbo group, Goodluck Ibem who disclosed this in a statement said “We did not stop at only buying the party’s shares, our people also voted for the party enmasse during general elections. Some of the people today in the party were not there at the formation stage.

“Those that starts the foundation of any building are the true owners of the building not those who came later to bring few galloons of paints for the painting of the building.

“The party should not reduce the presidential ticket to anyone who has more money to spend or lobby delegate. it should be one who has what it takes to bring the country out of the woods.

“Every Nigerian is paying dearly for our current economic woes. Poverty and hardship has no respect for tribe, religion or region. At a time like this, we need a man who has the intellectual temerity and better mental capacity to turn the country’s economic future around for good. We have dwelt so long in poverty and insecurity, it is time to come out by presenting a better credible presidential candidates from the South East.

“South East have men and women who have the capacity to deliver the goods. We are well prepared for the challenges ahead.

“Before the PDP primaries, we will present one of our presidential aspirant from the South East who has what it takes to bring out the country out of its current quaqmire.” Ibem assured.