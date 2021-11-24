From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Dr. Favour Ayodele, a presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that Nigerians would be given equal rights irrespective of location if given opportunity to lead the country.

Ayodele made this disclosure in a statement,he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday

He said that according to data from World Bank, Nigerians in diaspora have contributed a lot to the economic development of the country in the past and present years,so should be given equal rights.

The statement reads in parts;The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had in 2017 said there were about 15 million Nigerians in various parts of the world.

“The Nigerian Diaspora population remitted $65.34bn in three years to boost economic activities in the country, according to data obtained from the World Bank. In 2018, Nigerian Diaspora remittance was $24.31bn. In 2019, it was $23.81bn while in 2020, $17.21bn was recorded.

Nigerians in Diaspora will have equal rights in my administration. Nigerians in the world will be treated with equal rights irrespective of where they are.

Optimistically, I and my team have carefully prepared sophisticated working plans, and by 2022 January will be unveiling some of them to Nigerians. But before then, part of what’s intentionally prepared and we’ll do, is;

Offering an alternative government, led by accountable, credible, visionary and dynamic anchors with common sense leadership as against recycled selfish rulers.My Administration will give Nigerians a brand new constitution debated and supported by all.

We will create national bridge-building agencies to restore our battered image, rebuild trust and create a culture of value-driven innovation across the country and beyond. This, we will achieve through our Orientation Intelligence Agency – (OIA), a Campaign Based Organization.

We will explore revolutionary technology-driven interventions to revamp and close our national security gaps that have created disunity, distrust, factions and policy deployments that ridicule our collective intelligence.

“Four years of world-class intensive solutions. We will go beyond crude-oil dependence and begin to explore renewable green energy innovations, as well as work to provide affordable pay-per-use electricity distribution.

“My administration will create a socioeconomic global policy for transformational values.Creation of food security through agricultural world chess against Nigeria’s allegorical appellation “Capital Poverty of the World” to “Emerging Global Economy.” EGE as we propose a $5trillion economic paradigm shift which by the end of my administration Nigeria will be having formidable socioeconomics and human capital base.

“LIGHT NIGERIA MISSION is a revolutionary project against our country’s shameful state; with electricity in Nigeria, 75% of our problem will be solved. If we can not concentrate on ourselves, it will be difficult to achieve expected results. Right now, I am proud of a mechanism with efficient and sufficient distribution of energy for 190 million people across Nigeria; when elected. Working system with solution-driven institutions is what we need now, and my administration will ensure this will be pragmatically integrated without reservation.

“We’ll invest in our local produce, so also in education, primary healthcare, transportation, tourism, security, housing,he said